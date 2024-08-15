ORG Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 409,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,033. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

