ORG Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,171,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,087,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,525,184. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average is $204.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.