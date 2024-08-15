ORG Partners LLC Buys 9,805 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,273.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

