ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,050 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 81,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,347. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

