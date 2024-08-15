ORG Partners LLC Acquires 3,974 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1,414.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Dover by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Dover by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,807. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.40.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

