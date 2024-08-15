ORG Partners LLC Acquires 1,579 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,165.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance
RQI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.86.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
