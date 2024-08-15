Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,025. The company has a market cap of $373.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $125.39. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

