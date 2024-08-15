Oppenheimer Raises Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target to $65.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $48.88 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $313,478.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,793.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,695 shares of company stock worth $4,396,224. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after buying an additional 5,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,325,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,596,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.