OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading 32.3% Higher

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shot up 32.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.82. 529,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 940% from the average session volume of 50,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$102.12 million, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.20.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.90 million during the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0100319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

