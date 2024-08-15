Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $104.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $94.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.