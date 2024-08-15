Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.90. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 385,748 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Olaplex Trading Up 11.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 119,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

