Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4,141.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Okta by 18.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 201.9% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,979. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

