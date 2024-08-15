Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 1.1%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.72 and last traded at $57.58. Approximately 2,888,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,105,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

