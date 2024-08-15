Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 131.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $85,222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,910,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $5.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.35. The company had a trading volume of 308,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,125. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,958. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.