Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $449,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

