Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,997 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,997 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 35,268,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,542,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $590.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

