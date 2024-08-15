NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.68 and last traded at $114.48. Approximately 115,934,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 451,597,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,320,723 shares of company stock valued at $631,994,141. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

