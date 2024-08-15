NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 2.8% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.41 and last traded at $121.34. Approximately 106,328,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 450,002,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,320,723 shares of company stock valued at $631,994,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 74,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

