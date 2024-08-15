Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.09

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 103755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.