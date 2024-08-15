Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.09

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 103755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
