Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Novavax Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $12.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 23.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Novavax by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile



Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.



