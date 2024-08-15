NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Shares of NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

