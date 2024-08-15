NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.43.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
