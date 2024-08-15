Northland Securities Boosts Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $25.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $19.37 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

