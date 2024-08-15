Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $236.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.08. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.