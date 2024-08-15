NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.64.
Read Our Latest Report on NICE
NICE Stock Up 6.4 %
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
- What is a Dividend King?
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.