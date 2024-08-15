NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.64.

Get NICE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NICE opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average is $207.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.