NFT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,185.80 or 0.99918895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.