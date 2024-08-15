NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 391,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,730,000 after buying an additional 71,234 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.48. 3,306,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,415,555. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

