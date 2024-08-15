Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.24 and last traded at $48.99. Approximately 1,359,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,952,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Newmont Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in Newmont by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,188,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Newmont by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 189,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

