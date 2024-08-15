New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 175,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,868. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
