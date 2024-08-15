New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 175,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,868. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

