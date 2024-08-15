NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $130.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.38.

NetApp stock opened at $127.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. NetApp has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

