Navigator Holdings Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Navigator has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NVGS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,940. Navigator has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Navigator last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

