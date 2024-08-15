Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $200,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
