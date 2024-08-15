Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

