National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Earnings Results

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 4,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,346. National Bankshares has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at National Bankshares

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.