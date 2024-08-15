National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.50

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$112.50 and last traded at C$116.06, with a volume of 287731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$114.54.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.