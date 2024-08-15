NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
NH stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $231,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.
NantHealth Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NantHealth
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Walmart Stock: Buy the Rip or Wait for the Dip?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.