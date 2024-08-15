NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NH stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $231,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

