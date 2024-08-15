MXC (MXC) Price Tops $0.0071

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and $1.56 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.007063 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,465,701.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

