MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lifted to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $554.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.33 and its 200 day moving average is $523.20. MSCI has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MSCI by 10.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 60.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MSCI by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.