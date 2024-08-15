MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $584.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 13,659.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $554.41 on Thursday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.20.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

