Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

Mplx Stock Up 2.0 %

MPLX stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 136,047 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

