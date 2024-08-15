Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £301.92 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson bought 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.34) per share, with a total value of £301.92 ($385.50).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Ben Thompson bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($382.43).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 850 ($10.85). 186,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,124. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,739.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 469.36 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 984 ($12.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 867.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 865.77.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

