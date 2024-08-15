Morgan Stanley Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $21.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. 3,940,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,258,866. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,231,246 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,917 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

