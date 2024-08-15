Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.16 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $140.43 million and $3.91 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00035439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,195,443 coins and its circulating supply is 893,283,393 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.