Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $469.29

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $469.29 and last traded at $466.35, with a volume of 13131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.15.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

