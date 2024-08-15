Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Cormark

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAU. National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Shares of CVE:MAU traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.94. The company had a trading volume of 206,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,127. The stock has a market cap of C$462.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 19.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.94.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

