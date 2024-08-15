Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Monro has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Monro has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $792.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro Company Profile

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.