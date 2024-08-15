Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,556. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.