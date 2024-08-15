MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Lifted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 671,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

