Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) PT Lowered to $3.25 at Roth Mkm

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $4.10 to $3.25 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s current price.

Mondee stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,611. Mondee has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

