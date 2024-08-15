Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 187.4% in July

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAIFF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

