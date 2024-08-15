Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 187.4% in July

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAIFF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.
About Minera Alamos
