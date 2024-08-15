Miguel Aramburu Purchases 50,000 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director Miguel Aramburu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

SMT traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.69. 84,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,384. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.05.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of C$85.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.0918775 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

